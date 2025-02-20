We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Valmont's Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Expectations
Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2024 profit of $77.6 million or $3.84 per share. This compares favorably with the profit of $28.6 million or $1.38 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66.
The company’s revenues were $1,037.3 million in the quarter, up 2.1% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,006.3 million.
VMI’s Segment Review
The company's fourth-quarter revenues in the infrastructure segment increased roughly 2.1% over the previous year, totaling $763.6 million. It lagged our estimate of $766.9 million. Utility sales jumped approximately 5.9%, owing to price excellence and favorable product mix. Telecommunications sales rose, owing to a higher level of carrier spending in a stabilizing market of North America.
Agriculture segment revenues totaled $278 million, up 2.3% year over year. It topped our estimate of $236.7 million. International sales rose year over year, with strong growth in Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Brazil also achieved higher sales due to a stabilizing market environment. This was partially offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation.
VMI’s Financials
The company's operating cash flows totaled $572.7 million for 52 weeks, ended Dec. 28, 2024. At the end of the fourth quarter, cash and cash equivalents were $164.3 million. VMI returned $118.4 million to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during full-year 2024. The company fully repaid borrowings on its revolving credit facility by deploying $393 million, achieving a net leverage ratio of 1.
VMI’s 2025 Outlook
Valmont expects net sales to be between $4 billion and $4.2 billion. Earnings per share (as reported) are expected to be in the range of $17.20-$18.80. It anticipates capital expenditures in the $140-$160 million range. The effective tax rate is expected to be around 26%.
VMI Stock’s Price Performance
VMI shares have soared 61.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 30%.
VMI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
VMI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
