Why Tompkins Financial (TMP) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.
Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.
Tompkins Financial in Focus
Tompkins Financial (TMP - Free Report) is headquartered in Ithaca, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 3.44% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.62 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.53%. In comparison, the Banks - Northeast industry's yield is 2.54%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.52%.
Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.48 is up 1.6% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.01%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Tompkins's payout ratio is 50%, which means it paid out 50% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Earnings growth looks solid for TMP for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $5.46 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 9.86%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.
For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, TMP presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).