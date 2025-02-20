Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Shake Shack (SHAK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Shake Shack (SHAK - Free Report) reported $328.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.8%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $328.85 million, representing a surprise of -0.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Shake Shack performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Shack counts - Licensed: 250 versus 252 estimated by 11 analysts on average.
  • Same-Shack sales growth: 4.3% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 4.3%.
  • Shack counts - Domestic company-operated: 329 versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 329.
  • Shack counts - System-wide: 579 versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 581.
  • Shack counts - International licensed: 206 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 208.
  • Shack counts - Domestic licensed: 44 compared to the 44 average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Average weekly sales: $79 compared to the $76.52 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Licensing: $12.05 million versus $12.07 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.
  • Revenue- Shack sales: $316.63 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $316.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%.
  • Shack system-wide sales: $500.70 million compared to the $498.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.
Shares of Shake Shack have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

