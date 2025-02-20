We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
SolarEdge Technologies Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Down Y/Y
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted loss of $3.52 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.57. The bottom line also deteriorated from the prior-year quarter’s loss of 92 cents per share.
Barring one-time adjustments, the company incurred a GAAP loss of $5 per share compared with a GAAP loss of $2.85 in the year-ago period.
The year-over-year deterioration in the bottom line can be attributed to significantly lower revenues and higher financial expenses incurred in the fourth quarter compared with the prior-year quarter.
For 2024, the company incurred an adjusted loss of $22.99 per share, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $20.65. The full-year bottom line also deteriorated from the prior-year earnings of $4.12 per share.
SEDG’s Revenues
The company’s revenues of $196.2 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3%. However, the top line declined 37.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $316 million.
For 2024, the company generated revenues worth $0.90 billion, significantly below the prior-year figure of $2.98 billion. The full-year top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.94 billion.
SEDG’s Operational Highlights
SolarEdge Technologies shipped a total of 895 megawatts of inverters and 130 megawatt-hours of batteries in the quarter.
The company incurred an adjusted gross loss of $77.3 million against an adjusted gross profit of $10.5 million in the prior-year period.
Adjusted operating expenses declined 9.7% year over year to $106.8 million.
The company incurred an adjusted operating loss of $184.1 million compared with an operating loss of $107.8 million in the prior-year quarter.
SEDG’s Financial Performance
As of Dec. 31, 2024, SolarEdge Technologies had cash and cash equivalents worth $274.6 million compared with $338.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
The cash outflow from operating activities during 2024 amounted to $313.3 million compared with $180.1 million recorded a year ago.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, total long-term liabilities were $0.93 billion, 27.4% lower than the figure reported at 2023-end.
SEDG’s Q1 2025 Guidance
SEDG expects revenues to be in the range of $195-$215 million for the first quarter of 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $219.2 million, which is higher than the company’s guided range.
Adjusted operating expenses are projected to be in the range of $98-$103 million, while adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 6% and 10%.
SEDG’s Zacks Rank
SolarEdge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
