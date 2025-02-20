Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Datadog (DDOG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Datadog (DDOG - Free Report) reported revenue of $737.73 million, up 25.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $711.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was +13.95%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Datadog performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customers >$100k in ARR: 3,610 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,584.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations: $2.27 billion compared to the $2.16 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Customers: 30,000 compared to the 29,846 average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Datadog here>>>

Shares of Datadog have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise