CenterPoint Energy Q4 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 25% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 32 cents. This improvement can be primarily attributed to lower operating and maintenance expenses and favorable regulatory recovery.
The company’s GAAP earnings were 38 cents per share, which improved 26.7% from the prior-year figure of 30 cents.
For 2024, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, up from the prior-year figure of $1.50. The full-year bottom line came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
CNP’s Revenues
CNP generated revenues of $2.26 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 billion by 0.9%. The top line, however, improved 3.7% from the year-ago reported figure.
For 2024, the company generated revenues of $8.64 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.66 billion. The full-year top line also came in 0.6% lower than the year-ago reported figure.
Operational Results
Total 2024 expenses decreased 4.1% year over year to $6.65 billion.
The company reported an operating income of $1.99 billion compared with $1.76 billion a year ago.
Interest expenses and other finance charges totaled $818 million, up 19.6% from $684 million recorded in the previous year.
Financial Condition
As of Dec. 31, 2024, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $24 million compared with $90 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
As of the aforementioned date, total long-term debt was $20.40 billion compared with $17.56 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $2.13 billion compared with $3.88 billion in the year-ago period.
The total capital expenditure was $4.51 million compared with $4.44 billion a year ago.
2025 Guidance
CenterPoint Energy reaffirmed its 2025 earnings guidance. The company expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $1.74-$1.76 per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.75 per share, in line with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
Zacks Rank
CNP Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Recent Utility Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 3.9%.
The company reported operating revenues of $5.38 billion, which lagged the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion by 17%.
WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 0.7%.
The company reported operating revenues of $2.28 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.6 billion by 12.1%.
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted operating earnings of $1.66 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 5.7%.
The company reported sales of $549.5 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $594 million by 7.5%.