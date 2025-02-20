Back to top

Commodity ETF (USCI) Hits New 52-Week High

United States Commodity ETF (USCI - Free Report) is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 27.72% from its 52-week low price of $57.07 per share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

USCI in Focus

The underlying SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Index Total Return seeks to reflect the performance of a portfolio of 14 commodity futures. The product charges 111 bps in annual fees (See: All Broad Commodity ETFs).

Why the Move?

The commodity sector has been an area to watch lately, given the rise in prices. Cocoa and coffee prices surged significantly in 2024 driven by unfavorable weather conditions and persisting supply concerns. Additionally, gold prices are surging as investors seek safe-haven assets amid the uncertainty related to President Trump's reciprocal tariffs. Silver is also riding the wave of gold’s bull run.

More Gains Ahead?

USCI might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 28.38 (per Barchart.com), which gives cues of another rally.


