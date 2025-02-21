Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. EPS of $1.66 for the same period compares to $1.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion, representing a surprise of +0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Akamai Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- International: $490.06 million versus $494.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
  • Revenues- United States: $529.88 million versus $527.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
  • Revenue- Security: $534.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $533.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.
  • Revenue- Compute: $167.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $167.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.1%.
  • Revenue- Delivery: $317.84 million versus $311.62 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Akamai Technologies here>>>

Shares of Akamai Technologies have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise