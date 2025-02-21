Back to top

Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) reported $5.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.4%. EPS of $41.55 for the same period compares to $32.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.19 billion, representing a surprise of +5.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $35.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Booking Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Bookings - Total: $37.20 billion versus $34.34 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Gross Bookings - Agency: $12.90 billion versus $12.11 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Gross Bookings - Merchant: $24.20 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $22.28 billion.
  • Units Sold - Room Nights: 261 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 249.35 million.
  • Units Sold - Airline Tickets: 14 million versus 12.36 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Units Sold - Rental Car Days: 17 million versus 17.98 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Agency: $1.86 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Advertising and Other Revenues: $271 million versus $256.63 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.
  • Revenues- Merchant: $3.34 billion versus $2.99 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.1% change.
Shares of Booking Holdings have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

