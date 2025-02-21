Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Insulet (PODD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Insulet (PODD - Free Report) reported $597.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.2%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares to $1.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $581.65 million, representing a surprise of +2.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Insulet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- International Omnipod: $142 million compared to the $140.18 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- U.S. Omnipod: $443.70 million versus $434.94 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.
  • Revenue- Total Omnipod: $585.70 million versus $575.12 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.
  • Revenue- Drug Delivery: $11.80 million compared to the $6.07 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.1% year over year.
Shares of Insulet have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

