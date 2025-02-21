Back to top

Image: Bigstock

WillScot (WSC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

WillScot (WSC - Free Report) reported $602.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $604.87 million, representing a surprise of -0.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how WillScot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Leasing and services revenue- Leasing: $465.10 million versus $466.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change.
  • Revenues- Sales revenue- Rental units: $20.03 million versus $14.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.4% change.
  • Revenues- Sales revenue- New units: $21.77 million versus $22.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change.
  • Revenues- Leasing and services revenue- Delivery and installation: $95.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.5%.
Shares of WillScot have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

