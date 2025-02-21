We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Bank of America (BAC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $45.30, demonstrating a -1.54% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.
The nation's second-largest bank's stock has climbed by 0.48% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Bank of America in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Bank of America is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.41%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $26.71 billion, reflecting a 3.47% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
BAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.69 per share and revenue of $108.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.5% and +6.37%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bank of America. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher. Currently, Bank of America is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Bank of America is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.89, so one might conclude that Bank of America is trading at a discount comparatively.
One should further note that BAC currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, positioning it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
