Clear Secure (YOU) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, Clear Secure (YOU - Free Report) reached $22.39, with a +1.22% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.47%.
The airport security company's stock has dropped by 10.12% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clear Secure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2025. On that day, Clear Secure is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 64.71%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $203.45 million, indicating a 19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Clear Secure presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Clear Secure is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.33. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.14.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.