We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hyster-Yale (HY) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Hyster-Yale (HY - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $53.44, indicating a -1.67% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts had gained 1.72% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.98% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Hyster-Yale will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 25, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.38, indicating a 3.5% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.02 billion, indicating a 0.48% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hyster-Yale is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Hyster-Yale is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.27.
The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 177, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.