Compared to Estimates, VICI Properties (VICI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) reported revenue of $976.05 million, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $975.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how VICI Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Golf revenues: $11.15 million versus $10.88 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
  • Revenues- Other income: $19.47 million compared to the $19.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Income from lease financing receivables and loans: $420.74 million compared to the $419.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Income from sales-type leases: $524.69 million versus $525.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.58 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.67.
Shares of VICI Properties have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

