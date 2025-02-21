Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH - Free Report) reported revenue of $436.59 million, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $432.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Homes 4 Rent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Same-Home core revenues: $334.67 million versus $338.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.
  • Revenues- Tenant charge-backs: $49.11 million compared to the $50.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Core revenues: $387.49 million compared to the $386.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Non-Same-Home core revenues: $52.81 million versus $48.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.33 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.15.
Shares of American Homes 4 Rent have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

