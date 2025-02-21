Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q4 Earnings

Sprouts Farmers (SFM - Free Report) reported $2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.5%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +8.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sprouts Farmers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales growth: 11.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9.4%.
  • Stores at end of period: 440 versus 439 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • New Stores Opened: 12 compared to the 12 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Stores at beginning of period: 428 compared to the 428 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Sprouts Farmers have returned +20.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

