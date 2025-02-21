Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Travere (TVTX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX - Free Report) reported $74.79 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 66%. EPS of -$0.73 for the same period compares to -$1.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $73.44 million, representing a surprise of +1.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -25.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Travere performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Tiopronin products / Thiola: $23.90 million versus $24.03 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change.
  • Total net product sales: $73.55 million versus $69.22 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenue- FILSPARI: $49.64 million versus $45.31 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +237.7% change.
  • Revenue- License and collaboration revenue: $1.24 million compared to the $4.77 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -75.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Travere here>>>

Shares of Travere have returned +19.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise