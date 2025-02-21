Back to top

RingCentral (RNG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

RingCentral (RNG - Free Report) reported $614.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $612.24 million, representing a surprise of +0.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RingCentral performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Mid-Market and Enterprise ARR: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR): $2.49 billion compared to the $2.54 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Subscriptions: $589.68 million versus $588.18 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $24.84 million versus $24.12 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for RingCentral here>>>

Shares of RingCentral have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

