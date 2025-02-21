We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why TXO Partners LP (TXO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
In the latest market close, TXO Partners LP (TXO - Free Report) reached $19.84, with a -1.78% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.32% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.39, marking a 60.2% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $82.36 million, showing a 10.45% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.02% higher within the past month. TXO Partners LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, TXO Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.58. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.62.
The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 11, this industry ranks in the top 5% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TXO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.