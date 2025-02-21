We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
The latest trading session saw XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV - Free Report) ending at $17.70, denoting a -1.61% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.43% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 23.81% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 8.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 17.89% increase. At present, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
