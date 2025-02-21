We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Sunrun (RUN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
The latest trading session saw Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) ending at $8.54, denoting a -0.81% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.47%.
The the stock of solar energy products distributor has risen by 1.77% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.14% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sunrun in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 27, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.27, indicating a 79.7% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $538.42 million, showing a 4.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sunrun. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.53% lower. Currently, Sunrun is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow RUN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.