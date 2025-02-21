We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
FedEx (FDX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
FedEx (FDX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $268.46, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery company had lost 1.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of FedEx in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 20, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.59, signifying a 18.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $21.89 billion, indicating a 0.89% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $19.14 per share and a revenue of $87.6 billion, indicating changes of +7.53% and -0.06%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, FedEx holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, FedEx is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.35.
Also, we should mention that FDX has a PEG ratio of 1.1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.35.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, placing it within the bottom 10% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.