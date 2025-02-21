Back to top

MercadoLibre (MELI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) reported $6.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 42.2%. EPS of $12.61 for the same period compares to $3.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.84 billion, representing a surprise of +3.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +73.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MercadoLibre performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross merchandise volume: $14.55 billion compared to the $14.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total payment volume: $58.91 billion versus $59.80 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- Argentina: $1.31 billion compared to the $941.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of MercadoLibre have returned +14.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

