Hudson Pacific (HPP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP - Free Report) reported $209.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.2%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to -$0.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $208.66 million, representing a surprise of +0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hudson Pacific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Office - Rental: $170.69 million versus $168.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.8% change.
  • Revenues- Studio - Rental: $12.14 million compared to the $15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Studio - Service and other revenues: $23.31 million compared to the $20.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Studio - Total: $35.45 million compared to the $35.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Office - Total: $174.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $174.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.6%.
  • Revenues- Office - Service and other revenues: $3.53 million versus $4.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$1.18 compared to the -$0.43 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Office Segment Profit: $96.32 million versus $94.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Studio Segment Profit: -$2.58 million versus -$1.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Hudson Pacific have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

