Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN - Free Report) reported $734.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.2%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $695.12 million, representing a surprise of +5.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +44.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AMN Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Physician and leadership solutions - Days Filled: 51.64 million versus 52.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Physician and leadership solutions - Revenue per day filled: $2.65 million compared to the $2.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Physician and leadership solutions: $173.14 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $173.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
  • Revenue- Nurse and allied solutions: $454.65 million versus $418.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.4% change.
  • Revenue- Technology and workforce solutions: $106.91 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $102.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.
  • Segment operating income- Nurse and allied solutions: $38.93 million compared to the $37.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment operating income- Technology and workforce solutions: $40.28 million compared to the $39.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment operating income- Physician and leadership solutions: $17.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.54 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for AMN Healthcare here>>>

Shares of AMN Healthcare have returned -11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise