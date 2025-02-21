Back to top

Globus Medical (GMED) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Globus Medical (GMED - Free Report) reported revenue of $657.29 million, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $644.28 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was +10.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Globus Medical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- International: $135.40 million versus $133.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $521.89 million compared to the $506.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales by Product Category- Enabling Technologies: $46.95 million versus $38.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.5% change.
  • Net Sales by Product Category- Musculoskeletal Solutions: $610.34 million versus $597.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
Shares of Globus Medical have returned -9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

