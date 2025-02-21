Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Con Ed (ED) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Consolidated Edison (ED - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.67 billion, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.98, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was +1.03%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Con Ed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- CECONY: $3.34 billion versus $3.27 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating revenues- O&R: $270 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $281.52 million.
  • Operating revenues- O&R- Gas: $80 million compared to the $97.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- CECONY- Electric: $2.53 billion compared to the $2.42 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- CECONY- Gas: $715 million versus $688.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.
  • Operating revenues- CECONY- Steam: $155 million compared to the $149.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- O&R- Electric: $190 million versus $195.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.
  • Operating revenues- Gas: $795 million compared to the $785.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Electric: $2.73 billion compared to the $2.61 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Steam: $155 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $149.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
  • Operating Income- O&R: $34 million versus $26.94 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- CECONY: $486 million versus $482.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Con Ed have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

