TPI Composites (TPIC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, TPI Composites (TPIC - Free Report) reported revenue of $346.51 million, up 16.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.81, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $368.13 million, representing a surprise of -5.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -107.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TPI Composites performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Estimated megawatts: 2,516 compared to the 2,588 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sets: 613 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 636.
  • Utilization: 91% compared to the 91.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Manufacturing lines installed: 34 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 34.
  • Dedicated manufacturing lines: 34 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 34.
  • Net Sales- Field service, inspection and repair services: $10.50 million compared to the $10.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Wind blade, tooling and other wind related: $336.01 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $352.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for TPI Composites here>>>

Shares of TPI Composites have returned -9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

