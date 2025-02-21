Back to top

Newmont (NEM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) reported $5.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 42.8%. EPS of $1.40 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +15.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the EPS surprise was +47.37%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Newmont performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Attributable Production - CC&V: 45 Koz versus 61.24 Koz estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Attributable Gold ounces sold - Nevada Gold Mines: 273 Koz compared to the 321.19 Koz average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Attributable Production - Boddington: 164 Koz compared to the 148.83 Koz average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Attributable Production - Tanami: 117 Koz versus 108.09 Koz estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Attributable Production - Ahafo: 211 Koz versus the two-analyst average estimate of 150.97 Koz.
  • Attributable Production - Akyem: 41 Koz versus 11.64 Koz estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Realized Price - Gold: $2643 per ounce compared to the $2656.7 per ounce average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Realized Price - Copper: 3.57 $/lb versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.03 $/lb.
  • Attributable Gold ounces sold - Total Gold: 1,811 Koz compared to the 1,617.36 Koz average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Attributable Production - Total Gold: 1,899 Koz compared to the 1,783 Koz average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Realized Price - Silver: $25.2 per ounce versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.4 per ounce.
  • Average Realized Price - Lead: 0.86 $/lb versus 0.89 $/lb estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Newmont have returned +13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

