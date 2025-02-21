We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Newmont (NEM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) reported $5.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 42.8%. EPS of $1.40 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +15.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the EPS surprise was +47.37%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Newmont performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Newmont here>>>
- Attributable Production - CC&V: 45 Koz versus 61.24 Koz estimated by two analysts on average.
- Attributable Gold ounces sold - Nevada Gold Mines: 273 Koz compared to the 321.19 Koz average estimate based on two analysts.
- Attributable Production - Boddington: 164 Koz compared to the 148.83 Koz average estimate based on two analysts.
- Attributable Production - Tanami: 117 Koz versus 108.09 Koz estimated by two analysts on average.
- Attributable Production - Ahafo: 211 Koz versus the two-analyst average estimate of 150.97 Koz.
- Attributable Production - Akyem: 41 Koz versus 11.64 Koz estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average Realized Price - Gold: $2643 per ounce compared to the $2656.7 per ounce average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average Realized Price - Copper: 3.57 $/lb versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.03 $/lb.
- Attributable Gold ounces sold - Total Gold: 1,811 Koz compared to the 1,617.36 Koz average estimate based on two analysts.
- Attributable Production - Total Gold: 1,899 Koz compared to the 1,783 Koz average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average Realized Price - Silver: $25.2 per ounce versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.4 per ounce.
- Average Realized Price - Lead: 0.86 $/lb versus 0.89 $/lb estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Newmont have returned +13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.