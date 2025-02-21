Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Frontier Communications (FYBR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Frontier Communications (FYBR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.51 billion, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.47, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion, representing a surprise of +2.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -147.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Frontier Communications performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Broadband customer metrics - Broadband customers: 3.09 million versus 3.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Broadband Net Adds - Business + Wholesale - Fiber: 5 thousand compared to the 4.6 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Broadband Customers - Consumer - Fiber: 2.25 million versus 2.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Broadband Customers - Business + Wholesale - Fiber: 143 thousand versus 142.6 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers: $1.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
  • Revenue- Subsidy and other revenue: $16 million compared to the $15.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Video services: $79 million versus $78.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.6% change.
  • Revenue- Fiber- Consumer: $557 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $557.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.1%.
  • Revenue- Other: $85 million compared to the $85.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers- Fiber: $890 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $835.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%.
  • Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers- Copper: $600 million compared to the $585.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Fiber- Business and Wholesale: $333 million versus $277.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change.
Shares of Frontier Communications have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

