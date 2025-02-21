Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bilibili Inc. (BILI - Free Report) is an online entertainment services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 109.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Carlsberg A/S (CABGY - Free Report) is a beverage company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) is a chemical and specialty materials company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Celanese Corporation (CE) - free report >>

Carlsberg AS (CABGY) - free report >>

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (BILI) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples