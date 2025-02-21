We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
3 Macquarie Mutual Funds for Growth-Oriented Portfolio
Macquarie Asset Management, a division of Macquarie Group, offers a diverse range of mutual funds to institutional and retail investors. On June 30, 2024, Macquarie had approximately A$916.81 billion of assets under its management. Macquarie mutual funds offer investment in real assets, real estate, credit, equities and multi-asset strategies.
Macquarie incorporates environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its investment analysis. With its presence in 34 markets globally, Macquarie emphasizes innovation and client-centric investment strategies to achieve sustainable returns in a dynamic market environment. All these factors make Macquarie an attractive investment option.
We have chosen three Macquarie mutual funds — Macquarie Floating Rate (DDFAX - Free Report) , Macquarie Climate Solutions (IENRX - Free Report) and Macquarie Smid Cap Core Fund (IYSMX - Free Report) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.
Macquarie Floating Rate fundinvests most of its assets and borrowings in floating-rate loans and floating-rate debt securities. DDFAX advisors assess economic and market conditions to decide how to distribute the fund's assets among various types of securities.
John P. McCarthy has been the lead manager of DDFAX since Jan. 31, 2017. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Applied Systems second-lien (1.7%), Consolidated Communications Tranche (1.6%) and Hamilton Projects Acquiror LLC. (1.5%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.
DDFAX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 6.6% and 5.3%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.93%. DDFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Macquarie Climate Solutions fund invests in U.S. and non-U.S. securities, including emerging markets, focusing on equity and related instruments across all market capitalizations.
Samuel L. Halpert has been the lead manager of IENRX since Nov. 15, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like First Solar, Inc. (4.2%), Cummins Inc. (4.2%) and Alcoa Corporation (4.2%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
IENRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.8% and 6.6%, respectively. IENRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.13%.
Macquarie Smid Cap Core Fund invests most of its assets in common stocks of small- and mid-capitalization companies.
Christopher S. Adams has been the lead manager of IYSMX since Nov. 15, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like East West Bancorp, Inc. (1.6%), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (1.5%) and Boise Cascade Co. (1.4%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
IYSMX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.4% and 9.1%, respectively. IYSMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 1.39%.
