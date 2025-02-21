See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (UUP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (UUP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Gold Mining ETF (GDXJ) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 80% from its 52-week low price of $31.00/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
GDXJ in Focus
The underlying MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index tracks the overall performance of the gold mining industry, which may include micro and small capitalization companies. The product charges 52 bps in annual fees (See: All Materials ETFs).
Why the Move?
Gold has been an area to watch lately, given the surge in the price of the yellow metal. Gold prices are inversely related to the value of the greenback as gold is priced in dollars. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP - Free Report) lost 1.3% over the past week, providing an opportunity for gold to rally.
Considered a store of wealth and a safe-haven investment, prevailing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties further support the upside in the yellow metal. And since mining stocks often act as leveraged plays of the underlying metal, gold mining stocks soared lately.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, GDXJ might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 54.48 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.