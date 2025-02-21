We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Shutterstock
Halliburton Introduces EcoStar eTRSV to Revolutionize Well Safety
Halliburton Company (HAL - Free Report) , a global leader in oilfield technology, has made a breakthrough in well safety and efficiency services by introducing the EcoStar® electric tubing-retrievable safety valve (eTRSV) technology. This second-generation product followed the success of the industry’s first electric TRSV, which won the OTC Spotlight on New Technology Award in 2017.
Halliburton has always been dedicated to the advancement of technological innovations and safety solutions that lead the way into the digital oilfield era. Its investment in automation, electrification and digital solutions drives operational efficiency and strengthens its relationship with customers.
Since operators prioritize efficiency and cost reduction, Halliburton’s breakthrough in technological innovations like eTRSV can support its long-term revenue growth, creating a positive trajectory for the company and its stakeholders.
Solutions to be Provided by HAL’s eTRSV
With the introduction of EcoStar eTRSV, Halliburton has tried to solve the long-standing challenge of the upstream oil industry by eliminating hydraulic actuations from safety valve systems. This innovation not only streamlines operations but also enhances personnel safety and reduces infrastructure needs, leading to improved field economics.
eTRSV marks full electrification of the wellbores that will improve completion performance and maximize asset value for its customers. This takes Halliburton’s all-electric portfolio a step forward.
The EcoStar eTRSV functions as a fail-safe mechanism, ensuring well reliability in case of surface incidents. Built on Halliburton’s deepwater DepthStar® technology, the valve incorporates field-proven magnetic coupling and electric actuation, replacing traditional hydraulic systems. This enhances reliability by isolating actuation components from tubing fluid and pressure, while real-time position sensing and valve health monitoring offer operators precise control.
An Insight Into HAL’s First eTRSV
First installed in 2016, Halliburton's EcoStar® eTRSV is the world’s first field-proven electric tubing-retrievable safety valve to remove hydraulic actuation and its limitations.
This valve enables zero risk of exposing electronics to produced wellbore fluid, reducing incidents.
