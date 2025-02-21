We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Lamar Q4 AFFO Meets Estimates, Revenues Miss, Stock Down 7.3%
Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $2.21, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure also compared favorably with the prior-year quarter's tally of $2.10.
Results reflect year-over-year growth in the top line. However, higher direct advertising and general and administrative expenses during the quarter acted as a dampener. Shares of the company were 7.3% down on Feb. 20 at the close of the trading session.
Quarterly net revenues of $579.6 million increased 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. However, it missed the consensus mark of $581.3 million.
Per the company’s chief executive, Sean Reilly, “Our revenue growth accelerated in the fourth quarter, aided by strength in political, local and programmatic. This allowed us to deliver full-year AFFO of $7.99 per share, above the top end of our revised guidance range.”
For full-year 2024, AFFO per share came in at $7.99, up 7% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Net revenues grew 4.6% to $2.21 billion.
LAMR’s Fourth Quarter in Detail
Operating income of $36.7 million fell 80.9% from the year-ago period’s $191.7 million, while the adjusted EBITDA increased 3.9% to $278.5 million.
Acquisition-adjusted net revenues for the fourth quarter climbed 4.1% year over year to $579.6 million from the year-ago period’s $556.6 million. Also, acquisition-adjusted EBITDA rose 3.9% to $278.5 million from the year-ago period’s $268 million.
Direct advertising expenses increased 2.6% year over year to $186.2 million during the reported quarter. General and administrative expenses jumped 6.3% year over year to $89.7 million in the reported quarter.
The company’s free cash flow of $195.6 million increased 8.5% year over year in the quarter.
LAMR’s Balance Sheet Position
The cash flow provided by operating activities in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024 was $279.3 million compared with $227.4 million recorded in the previous quarter.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, Lamar Advertising had a total liquidity of $506.7 million. This comprised $457.2 million available for borrowing under its revolving senior credit facility and $49.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. As of the same date, the outstanding balance under the company’s revolving credit facility totaled $284 million and $250 million under the Accounts Receivable Securitization Program.
LAMR’s 2025 Outlook
For the full year, LAMR expects AFFO per share between $8.13 and $8.28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate presently stands at $8.39, above the projected range.
LAMR’s Zacks Rank
Lamar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Performance of Other REITs
Ventas, Inc. (VTR - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2024 normalized FFO per share of 81 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The reported figure increased 6.6% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.
VTR’s results reflected an increase in same-store cash net operating income, led by higher Senior Housing Operating Portfolio same-store average occupancy.
Welltower Inc.’s (WELL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 normalized FFO per share of $1.13 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The reported figure improved 17.7% year over year.
Results reflected a rise in revenues on a year-over-year basis. The total portfolio same-store net operating income (SSNOI) increased year over year, driven by SSNOI growth in the senior housing operating portfolio. WELL issued its guidance for 2025.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.