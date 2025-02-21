We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Phillips 66 Secures Lease on New Floating Storage in Singapore
Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) , the Houston-based oil giant, has expanded its fuel oil storage capabilities in the Singapore and Malacca Straits by leasing the Southern Emperor, a floating storage vessel with a capacity of 300,000 metric tons, per a Reuters report. The move highlights the refiner’s efforts to enhance supply flexibility in one of the world’s most critical fuel oil trading and bunkering hubs.
Previously, Phillips 66 had partially rented the EM Splendour for fuel oil storage. However, securing a dedicated vessel provides the company with greater control over inventory management and trading operations in Asia’s dynamic energy market.
The Southern Emperor joins a fleet of 19 other floating storage vessels stationed along the Singapore and Malacca Straits, which collectively hold more than 2.6 million metric tons of fuel oil, according to shipping analytics firm Kpler.
Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering port, plays a crucial role in global fuel oil trade, with traders and refiners using floating storage to manage supply and price fluctuations. The region's strategic location at the crossroads of major shipping routes makes it a vital hub for fuel oil distribution across Asia and beyond.
The demand for floating storage has remained steady despite shifts in global fuel oil consumption patterns. While environmental regulations have driven a long-term transition toward cleaner fuels, high-sulfur fuel oil remains essential for vessels equipped with scrubbers. The continued presence of floating storage in Singapore reflects the market’s ongoing reliance on fuel oil for marine and industrial use.
Phillips 66’s latest move aligns with its broader strategy of optimizing supply chains and maintaining a competitive edge in the evolving energy landscape. By expanding its storage capacity in Singapore, the company strengthens its ability to meet regional demand while capitalizing on trading opportunities in the fuel oil market.
