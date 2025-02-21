Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 21, 2025

  • Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. ((LNG - Free Report) ) gained 3.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $4.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69 per share.
  • Wayfair Inc.’s ((W - Free Report) ) shares declined 0.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02. 
  • Shares of Bilibili Inc. ((BILI - Free Report) ) jumped 8.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share.
  • Baxter International Inc.’s ((BAX - Free Report) ) shares surged 8.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.58 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share.

Published in

consumer-discretionary oil-energy retail