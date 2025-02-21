We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Teladoc (TDOC) Q4 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $0.21 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 23.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $639.5 million, declining 3.2% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Teladoc metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp' will reach $246.59 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Segment- Teladoc Health Integrated Care' at $389.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Therapy Services' should come in at $240.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Other Wellness Services' will likely reach $6.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue by Type- Access fees' to come in at $543.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Type- Other' stands at $83.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'U.S. Integrated Care Members' will reach 94.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 89.6 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp' will reach $29.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $58.47 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Teladoc Health Integrated Care' reaching $51.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $55.97 million.
Teladoc shares have witnessed a change of +25.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TDOC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>