Countdown to Paramount Global-B (PARA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Paramount Global-B (PARA - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 150%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.14 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Paramount Global-B metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment' will reach $979.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +51.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- TV Media' of $5.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer' will likely reach $2.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.8% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Advertising' stands at $590.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Advertising' at $3.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Theatrical' reaching $343.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +340.4%.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Licensing and Other' to come in at $606.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- TV Media- Licensing and other' should come in at $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +21.5% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- TV Media- Affiliate and subscription' will reach $1.87 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- TV Media- Advertising' should arrive at $2.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Subscription' will reach $1.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Global Paramount Subscribers' to reach 74.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 67.5 million in the same quarter last year.
