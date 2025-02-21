We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Snowflake (SNOW) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
In its upcoming report, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, reflecting a decline of 51.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $952.67 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 23%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Snowflake metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product revenue' at $910.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Professional services and other revenue' stands at $42.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Remaining performance obligations' will reach $6.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.20 billion.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total customers' should come in at 11,035. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9,437.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million' will reach 572. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 461 in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'GAAP Product gross profit' will likely reach $642.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $545.31 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Snowflake here>>>
Shares of Snowflake have experienced a change of +5.7% in the past month compared to the +2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNOW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>