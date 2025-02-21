We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Agilent (A) Q1 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Agilent Technologies (A - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.67 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Agilent metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by End Markets- Pharmaceutical' at $581.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by End Markets- Academia and Government' of $143.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by End Markets- Environmental and Forensics' should arrive at $163.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by End Markets- Chemical and advanced materials' will reach $390.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue by End Markets- Food' to reach $152.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by End Markets- Diagnostics and Clinical' will likely reach $237.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Agilent here>>>
Shares of Agilent have demonstrated returns of -10.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), A is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>