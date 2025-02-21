We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Invitation Home (INVH) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect Invitation Home (INVH - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. Revenues are expected to be $663.21 million, up 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Invitation Home metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Management Fee Revenues' to come in at $19.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +456.2% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental revenues' should come in at $643.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $179.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $173.16 million.
Invitation Home shares have witnessed a change of +5.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INVH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.