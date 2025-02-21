We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ahead of Salesforce.com (CRM) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Salesforce.com (CRM - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.04 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.1%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Salesforce.com metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Professional services and other' to reach $515.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription and support' will reach $9.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Service' will likely reach $2.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Marketing and Commerce' of $1.38 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Platform and Other' reaching $1.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Sales' should arrive at $2.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.6% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' should come in at $7.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.9%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' at $979.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' to come in at $1.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -22.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Current' will reach $30.08 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27.6 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Total' will reach $63.06 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $56.9 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Noncurrent' stands at $32.42 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.3 billion.
Over the past month, Salesforce.com shares have recorded returns of -4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CRM will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.