Live Nation (LYV) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Live Nation (LYV - Free Report) reported $5.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $0.56 for the same period compares to -$1.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.19, the EPS surprise was +147.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Live Nation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Concerts - Estimated fans - Total: 39.12 million compared to the 36.3 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Concerts - Estimated events - Total: 15.97 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 16.29 million.
  • Ticketing - Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets: 92.29 million compared to the 91.33 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Concerts - Estimated fans - International: 19.54 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.32 million.
  • Concerts - Estimated events - International: 6.13 million versus 5.91 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Concerts - Estimated events - North America: 9.84 million versus 10.32 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Concerts - Estimated fans - North America: 19.59 million compared to the 20.44 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Ticketing - Total estimated tickets sold: 176.73 million versus 169.29 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Concerts: $4.58 billion compared to the $4.46 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other and Eliminations: -$18 million versus -$32.40 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -42.1% change.
  • Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising: $281.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $288.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
  • Revenue- Ticketing: $841.10 million compared to the $828.81 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Live Nation here>>>

Shares of Live Nation have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

