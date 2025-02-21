Back to top

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) reported revenue of $262.87 million, down 20.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $259.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was -4.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Arbor Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Interest income: $262.87 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $260.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.6%.
  • Other revenue- Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net: $22.18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $18.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.6%.
  • Other revenue- Mortgage servicing rights: $13.34 million compared to the $14.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.9% year over year.
  • Total Other Revenue: $68.84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $68.20 million.
  • Other revenue- Servicing revenue, net: $33.32 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
  • Other revenue- Property operating income: $2.71 million compared to the $1.62 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net interest income: $82.87 million compared to the $79.69 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other revenue- Other income: $1.13 million compared to the $2.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -56.1% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.32 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.30.
Shares of Arbor Realty Trust have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

