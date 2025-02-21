We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2024, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) reported revenue of $262.87 million, down 20.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $259.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was -4.76%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Arbor Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Interest income: $262.87 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $260.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.6%.
- Other revenue- Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net: $22.18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $18.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.6%.
- Other revenue- Mortgage servicing rights: $13.34 million compared to the $14.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.9% year over year.
- Total Other Revenue: $68.84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $68.20 million.
- Other revenue- Servicing revenue, net: $33.32 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
- Other revenue- Property operating income: $2.71 million compared to the $1.62 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net interest income: $82.87 million compared to the $79.69 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Other revenue- Other income: $1.13 million compared to the $2.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -56.1% year over year.
- Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.32 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.30.
Shares of Arbor Realty Trust have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.