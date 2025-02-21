We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
VICI Properties' Q4 AFFO Meets Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
VICI Properties (VICI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of 57 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the figure increased 3.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Results reflect a year-over-year rise in revenues, mainly driven by income from sales-type leases and income from lease financing receivables, loans and securities. However, higher interest expenses in the quarter acted as a dampener. The company issued its AFFO per share outlook for 2025.
VICI Properties generated total revenues of $976.1 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%. The top line rose 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.
For 2024, the company reported an AFFO per share of $2.26, up from the prior year’s $2.15. Moreover, the reported figure met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The total revenues of $3.85 billion improved 6.6% year over year. The metric nearly met the consensus mark of $3.85 billion.
Behind the Headlines
In the reported quarter, VICI Properties’ income from sales-type leases was $524.7 million, increasing 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Its income from lease financing receivables, loans and securities was $420.7 million, rising 6% year over year.
Other income of $19.5 million in the fourth quarter increased 6.5% from the year-ago quarter. Golf revenues rose 5.7% to $11.2 million.
However, VICI Properties’ quarterly interest expenses were up 1.4% year over year to $208.1 million.
Balance Sheet Position
VICI Properties exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $524.6 million, up from $355.7 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, VICI Properties’ liquidity totaled $3.3 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $524.6 million, $376.3 million of estimated net proceeds available under its forward sale agreements, and approximately $2.4 billion of availability under its revolving credit facility.
The company had approximately $17.1 billion in total debt as of Dec. 31, 2024, unchanged from the prior quarter.
2025 Outlook
VICI Properties expects AFFO per share in the range of $2.32-$2.35. The Zacks Consensus Estimate presently stands at $2.31, below the projected range.
Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Performance of Other REITs
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter AFFO per share of 44 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. The figure remained unchanged from the prior-year quarter.
Results reflected higher revenues, driven by year-over-year comparable hotel total RevPAR growth. The company issued its outlook for 2025 AFFO per share. Presently, HST carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 funds from operations (FFO) as adjusted per share of 46 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The reported figure remained unchanged from the prior-year quarter.
Results reflected better-than-anticipated revenues. Growth in total merger-combined same-store cash (adjusted) net operating income was witnessed across the portfolio. However, higher interest expenses affected the results to some extent. Currently, DOC carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.