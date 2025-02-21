We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Veeva Systems (VEEV - Free Report) closed at $225.79, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.71% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.2%.
Shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry have appreciated by 2.59% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 5.02% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Veeva Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 5, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $1.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.49%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $698.28 million, up 10.73% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Veeva Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Veeva Systems is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.87. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 32.87.
Investors should also note that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 1.26 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical Info Systems industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.47.
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
