Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) reached $26.41, with a -0.68% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 12.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.2%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.99 billion, up 3.89% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.25 per share and a revenue of $15.94 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.7% and +5.58%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.05% downward. As of now, Kinder Morgan holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Kinder Morgan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.24. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.35 of its industry.
One should further note that KMI currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.74 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
