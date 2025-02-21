We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
HP (HPQ) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
HP (HPQ - Free Report) closed at $34.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.2%.
The the stock of personal computer and printer maker has risen by 4.01% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of HP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 27, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.74, down 8.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.48 billion, up 2.25% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.56 per share and a revenue of $55.11 billion, signifying shifts of +5.33% and +2.89%, respectively, from the last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for HP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, HP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, HP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.12, so one might conclude that HP is trading at a discount comparatively.
One should further note that HPQ currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Micro Computers industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.72.
The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.